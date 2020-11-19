 
 

Shawn Mendes Came Close to Ruining Camila Cabello Romance Over His Anxiety Struggle

During an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, the 'In Your Blood' singer admits he is now glad he decided against hiding his mental health issues from his girlfriend.

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes almost torpedoed his romance with dream girl Camila Cabello before it began, because he didn't want the pop star to see him at his weakest.

The "In Your Blood" singer was struggling with anxiety when he and Camila first hooked up and he decided to keep her at arm's length, so she wouldn't witness his mental health issues.

"I went through a month where I couldn't really even communicate with her because I was struggling with anxiety, and I didn't want her to see me weak," Mendes said during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. "I was on the verge of ruining our relationship."

But just before he wrecked everything with his "Senorita" duet partner, Shawn decided to open up to her - and now he's glad he did because she has helped him tackle his anxiety issues, having experienced them herself.

"When you come out on the other end, and you're like, 'Listen, I'm struggling here. It's hard for me to even say this to you'... and everything starts building and growing and getting stronger, and the roots fortify..."

"You cannot be the best version of a son or a brother or a boyfriend or a friend to anybody if you're not constantly there for you, and you're watching out for you, and you're checking in on your heart and your space and your energy."

Prior to this, the singer discussed pandemic that changed his routie. "The pandemic that's happening and the isolation and the quarantine has been terrifying and really hard, but something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave. Stillness," he said in a previous interview.

