Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

WENN/IPA Celebrity

Vatican reportedly launches an internal probe after the Pope's verified account is caught liking a sexy picture of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto in barely-there outfit.

Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pope Francis' official Instagram account is under investigation over an eyebrow-raising activity. Vatican reportedly launched an internal investigation on Tuesday, November 17 after the Pope's verified account was caught liking a racy picture.

The photo in question features Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto clad in a barely-there version of a schoolgirl uniform with exposed backside. The photo was accompanied with a caption which read, "I can teach you a thing or two. Can't wait for you guys to see my October shoot on my site."

Natalia Garibotto's racy photo was liked by Pope Francis' Instagram account.

It's unclear when the exact time of the "like" was, but it was first noticed and reported by news outlets on Friday, November 13. The photograph was unliked on November 14 after the Catholic News Agency asked the Holy See Press Office for comment.

Catching wind of this, Natalia didn't miss the chance to use the viral moment for publicity purposes as her management and publicity firm posted on its account that it "received the POPE'S OFFICIAL BLESSING." Responding to a tweet about the scandal, Natalia quipped, "At least I'm going to heaven." She also joked, "My mum may hate my a** pics but the Pope be double-tapping" and "Brb on my way to the Vatican."

An official for the Holy See Press Office reportedly declined to comment on the event. Sources close to the Vatican press office, however, confirmed to CNA that Pope Francis' various social media accounts are run by a team of employees.

The internal investigation is currently underway to determine how the "like" happened, but many suspect that someone in charge of the account accidentally liked the picture not knowing that he's still signed in to the pope's verified account. The Pope's Instagram, which is followed by more than 7.3 million users, doesn't follow anyone.

Meanwhile, the jokes keep pouring from social media users, with one of Natalia's followers writing, "God created dat a**. Just appreciating the Lord's work, as he should." Another commented, "It just means that your a** is divine."