'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

After a number of delays caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, director Patty Jenkins announces its upcoming debut and tells fans, 'I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer.'

Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Wonder Woman will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.

"Wonder Woman 1984" will debut on HBO Max on December 25 - the same day the sequel is set to hit select theatres around the world.

The blockbuster, starring Gal Gadot, was initially scheduled to open in cinemas in June, but it was moved to August, due to the COVID lockdown, and then to October, before movie bosses settled on a Christmas Day release.

Announcing the news on September 11, director Patty Jenkins said, "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Gadot also spread the news of the movie's new release date to her Instagram followers. "IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie," she wrote along with an image from the film. "It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds."

She continued, "We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can also watch it on HBOMAX from your homes." The actress concluded the message with, "Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in."

Now fans will be able to choose whether to watch the movie in a cinema or at home on streaming site HBO Max.