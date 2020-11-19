Cardi B Unveiled as 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year

Billboard Music

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has been named the recipient of the 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year.

She will be feted alongside Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez at the 15th annual Women in Music celebration on December 10.

The award arrive following the huge success of her song "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion that spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also collaborated with K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK for their "Bet You Wanna" and Brazilian singer Anitta for "Me Gusta".

Just days after landing an Icon honour at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, J.Lo will be feted with another Icon prize by Billboard as part of the virtual event, hosted by Teyana Taylor.

Previous Icons have been awarded to Alanis Morissette, Aretha Franklin, and Shania Twain.

Dua Lipa will be handed the Powerhouse Award and Dolly will take home this year's Hitmaker Award.

Chloe x Halle and Jessie Reyez will also be honoured during the show as they will be presented with Rising Star Award and Impact Award respectively. Meanwhile, Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas of Atlantic Records, who led #TheShowMustBePaused campaign in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery earlier this year, is scheduled to be honored with the Executive of the Year Award at the show, which will air at https://billboardwomeninmusic.com/ from 8 P.M. ET on December 10.