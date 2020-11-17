 
 

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video
WENN/FayesVision/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star has since earned praises for his hilarious take on the racy dance made famous to Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's song.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jack Black has provided some entertainment with his attempt to recreate Cardi B's "WAP" twerking. Taking part in the viral dance challenge that was inspired by the raunchy choreography from the raptress' music video off her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, the "Jumanji: The Next Level" star stripped down to a tiny red speedo and delivered his best moves.

Making use of Tiktok and Instagram, the 51-year-old comedian shared the now-viral video that captured him twerking and pounding his fists on the ground as he was being splashed with water. "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED @taylorstephens Hose water technician @buzz_lightyear_5000," he wrote alongside the 15-second footage.

Jack's post has apparently caught the attention of his famous friends. One in particular was Jeremy Renner who gushed, "Nothing but love for ya brother." His "The Avengers" co-star Robert Downey Jr. joined in by exclaiming, "Get it !!!" Meanwhile, Joel McHale raved, "This is the best thing that ever happened," and Xander Berkeley praised, "You're too sexy for your suit dude. [love] U."

  See also...

This is not the first time Jack entertained his online followers with a hilarious video. Back in July, he brought back his iconic character Nacho Libre for a new coronavirus PSA. Wearing a blue speedo, a red cape and a blue eye-mask, he declared, "It's time to be a hero, a hero with a mask." He then put on his face mask and dived into a pool in a slow-mo shot.

Months prior to the release of the PSA, the Dewey Finn of "School of Rock" made his TikTok debut by showing off his "quarantine dance." In the clip, he only donned a pair of boxer shorts, cowboy hat and boots while flaunting his dancing skills as an upbeat electronic tune played in the background.

@jackblack

Quarantine Dance ##reallifeathome##distancedance##happyathome##boredathome ✂️ @taylor

♬ original sound - Jack Black

Cardi's "WAP" itself was released on August 7. It has since made it to the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single eventually broke the record for largest opening streaming week for a song in U.S. history.

You can share this post!

Zack Snyder Not Attached to Direct 'Justice League' Sequels Despite Speculation

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session
Related Posts
Jack Black's Family Christmas Plan Includes Sharks

Jack Black's Family Christmas Plan Includes Sharks

Jack Black Backtracks on Retirement Plan: 'I'm Only Getting Started'

Jack Black Backtracks on Retirement Plan: 'I'm Only Getting Started'

Jack Black Pays Tribute to 'Nacho Libre' Co-Star After Shocking Death

Jack Black Pays Tribute to 'Nacho Libre' Co-Star After Shocking Death

Jack Black Left Traumatized by Ridley Scott's 'Alien'

Jack Black Left Traumatized by Ridley Scott's 'Alien'

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results