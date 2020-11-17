 
 

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite the former 'Hills' cast member's history of faking relationships for the sake of reality TV ratings, the source claims that her romance with the comedian is not fabricated.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Things continue to heat up between Kristin Cavallari and her rumored new boyfriend Jeff Dye. Weeks after "The Hills" alum and the comedian were photographed locking lips in the Fulton Market district in Chicago back in October, it has been reported that they grow even closer.

A source spills to HollywoodLife.com that the pair have been dating for a few months, adding that "Jeff and Kristin are having a great time but are still just getting to know each other." The insider continues, "They're enjoying each other's company and seeing where it's going. It's now been a few months they've been dating and now that it's public knowledge, Kristin can be a little more relaxed about things."

The informant claims that the rumored lovebirds were initially planning to keep their new romance a secret. "They weren't planning on coming out with their relationship since it's still new," says the source, "but now that they've been caught it is what it is. They kept things quiet for awhile so things with the divorce quieted down and Kristin is feeling more relaxed about the relationship."

  See also...

Despite her history of faking relationships for the sake of reality TV ratings, the source claims that her romance with Jeff is not fabricated. "It's not staged or a publicity stunt following the divorce. It's the real deal, but Kristin is taking it slow. They've spent a lot of time together especially over the last couple of weeks," the source insists. "They've been pretty inseparable as of recent and things don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. You can tell they're both really happy to be together."

The "Very Cavallari" star allegedly is "taking things very slow because of the kids and the divorce. She doesn't want to jeopardize her kids understanding of everything because they're so young and what exactly this means to them, but she likes spending time with him."

Her new romance arrives after her split from her husband of 7 years, Jay Cutler. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the former spouses wrote in a joint statement in April. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

You can share this post!

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Kristin Cavallari and Ex Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Kids

Kristin Cavallari and Ex Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Kids

Kristin Cavallari Is Still Very Much Single Despite Kissing Comedian Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari Is Still Very Much Single Despite Kissing Comedian Jeff Dye

Moving On! Kristin Cavallari and Comic Jeff Dye Share a Smooch During PDA-Filled Date

Moving On! Kristin Cavallari and Comic Jeff Dye Share a Smooch During PDA-Filled Date

Kristin Cavallari Drops Jay Cutler's Last Name Amid Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Drops Jay Cutler's Last Name Amid Divorce

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Her Beauty Treatment

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results

Erykah Badu Is 'Gucci' Despite Confusing COVID-19 Test Results