 
 

Shawn Mendes Reveals Release Date for Justin Bieber Duet 'Monster'

When confirming his collaboration with the 'Holy' singer, the 'Senorita' hitmaker unveils that their new single will come out two weeks before the release of his new album 'Wonder'.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Canadian pop superstars Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are teaming up on a new "Monster" single.

Mendes took to social media on Monday (November 16) to confirm reports of a duet and announce "Monster" will drop on Friday, two weeks before the release of the "In My Blood" singer's new album "Wonder".

Fans from both singers were totally excited over the collaboration. "v excited for all the accidental streams I'm going to get thank u j and s," one tweeted. "I've wanted a collaboration between these guys for a long time, today it's a reality! Friday Coming soon," added another fan.

"Justin are you tryna give me a heart attack!!!!! You and Shawn are collabing!!!!!!!! 2020 is getting better," someone else chimed in. Even before the song is released, a fan is determined to make the track debut atop the chart. "Let's aim for #1," the person urged other fans.

Bieber has enjoyed great success with a series of collaborations in recent years, teaming up with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi for the "Despacito" remix. The "Love Yourself" hitmaker also collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran for "I Don't Care", Ariana Grande for COVID-19 lockdown anthem "Stuck with U" and Chance The Rapper on his new track "Holy".

Meanwhile, Mendes scored a monster hit with his girlfriend Camila Cabello on "Senorita".

