 
 

Jamie Foxx Teams Up With Global Down Syndrome Foundation to Honor Late Sister With Fund

The 'Just Mercy' actor comes up with the announcement that he would be creating The DeOndra Dixon Fund when attending the Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show virtually.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx has set up a fund with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in honour of his late sister Deondra Dixon.

As he virtually attended the Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, which helped raise $1.9 million for the foundation, Foxx announced he would be partnering with the organisation's founder Michelle Sie Whitten to create The DeOndra Dixon Fund.

Further details of the fund have yet to be announced.

Saturday's (November 14) evening also included a touching tribute to Dixon, who died in October at the age of 36, with singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips performing a heartfelt rendition of "Gone, Gone, Gone".

Mourning his sibling in a post on Instagram last month, Jamie wrote: "My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive. Anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light."

"I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me. I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show."

He concluded: "Deondra you have left a hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love. And y'all please keep my family in your prayers."

