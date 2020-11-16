 
 

Jewel Praises Beyonce for Taking Good Care of Her During Their 2003 Duet Performance

Jewel Praises Beyonce for Taking Good Care of Her During Their 2003 Duet Performance
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

Recalling her collaboration with the 'Freedom' singer for 'VH1 Divas Duets', the 'Standing Still' hitmaker reveals that the superstar dialed down her routine and rooted for her.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Jewel Kilcher has heaped praise on Beyonce Knowles for selflessly supporting her during a VH1 Divas Duets performance in 2003.

The odd couple was paired up for the gig and the "You Were Meant for Me" singer now admits she was terrified about performing with the superstar, fearing she would make her look foolish.

But the Houston-born singing diva dialed down her routine and simply allowed Jewel to take the lead as they hit the stage for a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary".

"I show up on stage very nervous and they are like, 'Let's go over choreography'," the "Standing Still" hitmaker told Australia's "The Sunday Project". "I cannot... I don't dance. I play guitar and I stand still and I can barely walk in high heels."

  See also...

Jewel struggled through a practice routine and then quickly forgot it when it came to the performance, prompting Beyonce to come to her rescue.

"A lot of the girls on that show didn't mind showing up another girl," she recalled. "She did not want to. She wanted me to rise... She was rooting for me."

"I think I was having an out-of-body experience during all the choreography... and I forgot several chunks of choreography. I didn't even know it, but she watched me and just did what I did. I'm like, 'How nice is that?' Most girls would take that as an opportunity to be like, 'I'm looking amazing over here'. She was a sister, and taking good care of me."

You can share this post!

Phil Collins' Ex Counters His Attempt to Evict Her With Spinal Condition Argument

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery
Most Read
Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Jaguar Wright Calls Common 'So Fake' in New Instagram Post

Jaguar Wright Calls Common 'So Fake' in New Instagram Post

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

DJ Derrick May Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Insists He's Victim of Racism

DJ Derrick May Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Insists He's Victim of Racism