Jewel Praises Beyonce for Taking Good Care of Her During Their 2003 Duet Performance

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Recalling her collaboration with the 'Freedom' singer for 'VH1 Divas Duets', the 'Standing Still' hitmaker reveals that the superstar dialed down her routine and rooted for her.

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Jewel Kilcher has heaped praise on Beyonce Knowles for selflessly supporting her during a VH1 Divas Duets performance in 2003.

The odd couple was paired up for the gig and the "You Were Meant for Me" singer now admits she was terrified about performing with the superstar, fearing she would make her look foolish.

But the Houston-born singing diva dialed down her routine and simply allowed Jewel to take the lead as they hit the stage for a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary".

"I show up on stage very nervous and they are like, 'Let's go over choreography'," the "Standing Still" hitmaker told Australia's "The Sunday Project". "I cannot... I don't dance. I play guitar and I stand still and I can barely walk in high heels."

Jewel struggled through a practice routine and then quickly forgot it when it came to the performance, prompting Beyonce to come to her rescue.

"A lot of the girls on that show didn't mind showing up another girl," she recalled. "She did not want to. She wanted me to rise... She was rooting for me."

"I think I was having an out-of-body experience during all the choreography... and I forgot several chunks of choreography. I didn't even know it, but she watched me and just did what I did. I'm like, 'How nice is that?' Most girls would take that as an opportunity to be like, 'I'm looking amazing over here'. She was a sister, and taking good care of me."