 
 

Phil Collins' Ex Counters His Attempt to Evict Her With Spinal Condition Argument

Phil Collins' Ex Counters His Attempt to Evict Her With Spinal Condition Argument
WENN/Johnny Louis
Celebrity

Orianne Cevey, whom the Genesis singer wants out of their Miami home by January, claims she would be left 'wheelchair bound' if her 'daily regime and access to special equipment' is disrupted.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Phil Collins' ex-wife has hit back at the rocker's attempts to evict her from their former Miami, Florida home, insisting a crippling spinal condition has made it difficult for her to move.

The Genesis star wants Orianne Cevey out of the waterfront mansion by mid-January (21) but she wants to stay there with her new husband and now claims vacating the property will be too tough.

She disclosed her condition days after claiming Collins was an alcoholic and drug addict during their marriage and began neglecting his hygiene. He has slammed Cevey's allegations, calling them "impertinent, scandalous and scurrilous."

  See also...

She maintains she is owed half the value of the luxury mansion, and now states she cannot "disrupt her daily regime and access to special equipment," revealing she would be left "wheelchair bound" in new court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

"Cevey suffered damage to her spinal cord in a routine operation in 2014 after suffering a neck injury in a martial arts exhibition in Paris," the legal papers state. According to the documents, she must undergo five hours of physical therapy and training six days a week in order to "simply maintain her current condition."

"She undergoes three hours of therapy in the home on various equipment purchased for her therapy needs, and in the home's swimming pool, and another two hours of therapy at a nearby therapy center," her lawyers write.

"Without this rigorous, and ongoing therapy regimen, which has been part of her daily routine since March 2015 and is closely monitored by her therapist at a local therapy center, Orianne's physical condition would rapidly deteriorate and likely result in her becoming wheelchair bound again."

You can share this post!

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery
Related Posts
Phil Collins' Ex Claims He 'Stopped Showering' for Nearly a Year

Phil Collins' Ex Claims He 'Stopped Showering' for Nearly a Year

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife and New Husband Finally Agree to Move Out of the Star's Mansion

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife and New Husband Finally Agree to Move Out of the Star's Mansion

Phil Collins Demands Donald Trump to Stop Using 'In the Air Tonight' at Campaign Rallies

Phil Collins Demands Donald Trump to Stop Using 'In the Air Tonight' at Campaign Rallies

Phil Collins Seeks to End Ex-Wife's Armed Occupation of His Mansion With Lawsuit

Phil Collins Seeks to End Ex-Wife's Armed Occupation of His Mansion With Lawsuit

Most Read
Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Husband of YouTube Star Ken Walker's Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out on Cheating Rumors

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Elon Musk Slammed for Calling 'Bogus' on Mixed COVID-19 Test Results

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Tinashe's Leaked Nude Pictures Send Fans Into Frenzy

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

James Van Der Beek Sent to ER Following Skateboarding Accident

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

Jaguar Wright Calls Common 'So Fake' in New Instagram Post

Jaguar Wright Calls Common 'So Fake' in New Instagram Post