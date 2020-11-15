 
 

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

The 'Layla' hitmaker is putting his multi-million dollar yacht named Va Bene on an auction along with a 1983 prototype guitar that was never manufactured.

  • Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Eric Clapton is selling off his $10 million (£7.6 million) luxury yacht at a Hollywood memorabilia auction.

The "Layla" rocker bought the 156 foot (47.5 metres) vessel, Va Bene, in 2005 and refurbished it, but is now looking to offload it via a sale at Los Angeles' GWS Auctions during an Artifacts of Hollywood and Music sale on 28 November (20), according to Reuters.

Va Bene, which was built in 1992, has accommodation for 14 guests in six staterooms, and is estimated to sell for between $7 million - $10 million (£5.3 million - £7.6 million), lower than the $12 million (£9.1 million) sale price listed on a marine brokers' website in 2018.

Also included in the 28 November sale is Clapton's prototype guitar from 1983 - a design that was never manufactured - which is expected to sell for between $40,000 (£30,400) and $50,000 (£38,000).

Eric Clapton released his last studio album in 2018. It's a holiday collection titled "Happy Xmas" which featured a tribute to the late musician Avicii.

He felt connection with the DJ due to their history of drug and alcohol addictions. "In the lowest moments of my life, the only reason I didn't commit suicide was that I knew I wouldn't be able to drink anymore if I was dead," Clapton revealed in his autobiography.

"It was the only thing I thought was worth living for, and the idea that people were about to try and remove me from alcohol was so terrible that I drank and drank and drank, and they had to practically carry me into the clinic," he continued.

His career spanned five decades with over 20 albums under his belt. Unfortunately, his extensive material was reportedly destroyed in the 2008 Universal fire. The label was later hit with lawsuits by multiple artists seeking compensatory damages for failing to protect their recordings.

