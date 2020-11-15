Niall Horan Descends Into 'Toxic' Songwriting Phase During Lockdown

Instagram Music

The One Direction member admits to writing 'absolute, toxic, toxic stuff' after releasing his second solo album on what he described as the 'worst week in music history.'

Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Niall Horan went through a phase of writing "toxic" songs after struggling with the disappointment of releasing an album at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Niall debuted his second solo record, "Heartbreak Weather", back in March - just as the world was heading into lockdown - in what he describes as the "worst week in music history."

The "Slow Hands" hitmaker confesses he's not quite been himself while writing music since, but is now rejuvenated and starting work on his next record.

"I'd like to release stuff next year, I doubt it would be this year, and just kind of writing some bits getting in the studio when I can here," he tells Britain's Music Week magazine. "I went through a stage of writing absolute, toxic, toxic stuff. I'm looking forward to kind of getting into the room with some people and recording some stuff."

Explaining how he has gradually come to terms with writing in lockdown, he adds, "I started doing a bit of writing in the last sort of eight weeks or so and I didn't want to force that at the start."

"It was alright once I had my head wrapped around the fact that I wasn't touring and the album was released on that particular time. I just realised, right we're going to be in this for the long haul and kind of enjoyed the time at home."

However, he's determined to perform his next record on the road.

"I would like to come back with a bang," Niall explains. "I don't know if I'd like to just throw a song out in the middle of this. I like the idea of getting around the planet and I've learned that the hard way this year! So I would like the world to be at a point where I can get out about and do the promo."