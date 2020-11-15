 
 

Patricia Dempsey Describes 'Grey's Anatomy' Return as 'Healing Process'

Patricia Dempsey Describes 'Grey's Anatomy' Return as 'Healing Process'
ABC
TV

The actor returns to the ABC medical drama series as Derek Shepherd, reuniting with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey in the seventeenth season five years after his exit.

  • Nov 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Patrick Dempsey has opened up on reuniting with Ellen Pompeo for his recent surprise "Grey's Anatomy" cameo.

On Thursday (12Nov20) night's season 17 premiere Pompeo's Meredith Grey collapsed in the hospital parking lot and a dream sequence took place, which saw her reunited with Dempsey's Derek Shepherd - who died on the show back in April, 2015.

Explaining how his return came about, the star tells Deadline, "I came across a photo that I was going to post that had Ellen and I, and I think that produced a call where I reached out to Ellen, and this was right around, the conversation was starting for season 17."

"We hadn't spoken or been together for a while. It was a great opportunity to catch up and say, okay, what can we do for all the frontline responders (amid the pandemic)?" he explains.

  See also...

During the Covid-19 crisis, bosses from the show have been sharing medical equipment from the set with those in need and, according to Dempsey, he was keen to "make people feel better, to give some comfort in this time of uncertainty."

"I think the whole atmosphere has changed, certainly working at the beach, and seeing everybody again was really a very healing process, and really rewarding, and a lot of fun," he confessed. "And hopefully, that feeling translates, and the fans enjoy it. I know that they've been wanting us to get back together, and I think this will satisfy a lot of people, and surprise a lot of people, hopefully."

Dempsey went on to add that it was "really enjoyable" to get back into character as Derek, and "great to see everybody."

"The dynamic behind the camera had changed. There's much more diversity within the crew," he noted. "There was a nice balance, too, of equality that I was seeing. So, culturally, there was a lot of things that were different, that I thought were very positive and very inspiring, actually."

You can share this post!

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman Join All-Female Comedy Special to Usher in New Year
Related Posts
'Grey's Anatomy': Original Star Makes Surprising Return in Season 17 Premiere

'Grey's Anatomy': Original Star Makes Surprising Return in Season 17 Premiere

'Grey's Anatomy' Will Be Set 'a Month and a Half' Into Covid-19 Pandemic for New Season

'Grey's Anatomy' Will Be Set 'a Month and a Half' Into Covid-19 Pandemic for New Season

'Grey's Anatomy' to Tackle Covid-19 Pandemic on Season 17

'Grey's Anatomy' to Tackle Covid-19 Pandemic on Season 17

Ellen Pompeo Mulling Over Idea of 'Grey's Anatomy' Coronavirus Episode

Ellen Pompeo Mulling Over Idea of 'Grey's Anatomy' Coronavirus Episode

Most Read
'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple
TV

'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Snow Owls Are Revealed to Be Country Music Couple

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

Annalynne McCord Ready to Take Her Sexuality Back by Doing Nudity on 'Power' Spin-Off

Annalynne McCord Ready to Take Her Sexuality Back by Doing Nudity on 'Power' Spin-Off

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

'Chicago Fire' Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

Moniece Slaughter on Treatment Towards Black TV Stars: We Don't Get Treated Like Kris Jenner

Moniece Slaughter on Treatment Towards Black TV Stars: We Don't Get Treated Like Kris Jenner

Selena Quintanilla's Father and Sister Slapped With Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Netflix Series

Selena Quintanilla's Father and Sister Slapped With Breach of Contract Lawsuit Over Netflix Series

LeVar Burton Appreciates Fans' Petition for Him to Replace Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'

LeVar Burton Appreciates Fans' Petition for Him to Replace Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'

'Friends' Reunion Special to Kick Off Production in March

'Friends' Reunion Special to Kick Off Production in March

'Grey's Anatomy': Original Star Makes Surprising Return in Season 17 Premiere

'Grey's Anatomy': Original Star Makes Surprising Return in Season 17 Premiere

Leona Lewis Develops TV Project About Her Hometown

Leona Lewis Develops TV Project About Her Hometown

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

Dan Stevens Joins New Animated Comedy Series About British Royals

Dan Stevens Joins New Animated Comedy Series About British Royals