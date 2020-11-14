 
 

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Little Daughter's Funny Trick to Ditch Online Classes
Instagram
Celebrity

The singer-turned-talk show host shares a funny story about her six-year-old daughter River Rose tricking her teacher to let her out of school lessons on Zoom.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson's six-year-old daughter has come up with an ingenious way to get out of her Zoom school lessons.

The 38-year-old revealed the hilarious anecdote about her little girl, River Rose, on her "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday (12Nov20).

"My daughter does this thing, I don't know if any of y'all have these kids, she's actually, it's quite funny," Kelly said. "(She will) just pretend that her screen (is frozen). She's six. She's six…I caught her just being (frozen)."

Kelly added that River freezes just so "she doesn't have to do what they're asking her to do."

  See also...

"I mean, points for the comedy, but reel it in, dude," the "Stronger" star laughed.

Kelly shares River and son Remington, four, with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June this year after seven years of marriage. She sought help to ease the effects of the divorce on her young children. "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right," she explained. "I definitely want to do it right. Everyone's sad and it's okay to be sad."

The former couple have agreed on sharing custody of their kids. She also requested the court deny spousal support and enforce the couple's existing prenuptial agreement in her divorce filing.

While she and Brandon are working to figure out the details amicably behind closed doors, things got ugly between her and Brandon's father. She was sued by her former managers, who work for her father-in-law's management company, over alleged breach of contract and unpaid commissions.

You can share this post!

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Claims Father-in-Law's Company Violates Labor Code in Response to His Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson Claims Father-in-Law's Company Violates Labor Code in Response to His Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson on Her Worse Haunted House Experience: I Had a Panic Attack

Kelly Clarkson on Her Worse Haunted House Experience: I Had a Panic Attack

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Once Signed an Autographed as Carrie Underwood: 'That Might Be Illegal'

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Once Signed an Autographed as Carrie Underwood: 'That Might Be Illegal'

Kelly Clarkson Provides Children With Therapists to Ease Effects of Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Provides Children With Therapists to Ease Effects of Her Divorce

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter