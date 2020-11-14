Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

WENN Music

The 'Happy' hitmaker says 'wow' when talking about RiRi's next studio installment as he hints at her 'different' direction for the much-anticipated music project.

AceShowbiz - Pharrell Williams has offered up some intriguing hints about Rihanna's forthcoming album.

The "Happy" hitmaker sat down for a profile interview with Allure and teased Rihanna's hotly anticipated ninth album, which she's been hinting at for quite some time.

"Rih is in a different place right now," shared the star of her new music. "Like, wow. She's from a different world."

He went on to tease, "I'm willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s**t, you'd see Rih laying there naked."

Rihanna first revealed that she was working with Williams with a snap on her Instagram Story, showing a soundboard suggesting she'd teamed with The Neptunes - Pharrell's hip/hop-funk production team with Chad Hugo.

"Gang. back in the STU," she captioned the photo.

Fans have been longing for Rihanna's new LP ever since the release of her 2016 effort "Anti" and she hasn't shied away from teasing the release - while keeping from sharing too many details.

"I just want to have fun with music," she told the Associated Press following her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event earlier this year.

"Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet."

While details of the studio project are still kept under tight wraps, RiRi previously gave a clue on what to expect from her. "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?"