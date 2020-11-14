Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The former Governor of California and his son Christopher are being sued by a man who was allegedly severely injured in an accident involving a car linked to the father-and-son duo.

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Christopher are facing legal action from an alleged victim of "severe injuries" suffered in a car crash involving a car linked to the pair.

The alleged accident took place on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on 30 October, according to legal documents, obtained by The Blast.

The complainant, Gad Kakanyisa, claims "The Terminator" star and his company Oak Production, Inc as well as Chris, 23, were the "owners and operators of the vehicle" that hit his Toyota - although it is unclear who was driving at the time.

In his lawsuit, Kakanyisa states, "The defendants, and each of them, so negligently entrusted, managed, maintained, drove, and operated said vehicle so as to cause (Arnold's) vehicle to collide with the (his) vehicle proximately causing those injuries."

Detailing his injuries, the alleged victim adds, "As a direct and proximate result of the acts and omissions of the (The Schwarzenegger's) he has received severe injuries to (his) body and shock and injuries to (his) nervous system, all of which cause him severe pain and discomfort."

Kakanyisa is seeking more than $25,000 (£19,000) in damages.

The Schwarzeneggers are yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently had a heart surgery. "I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he explained. "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"