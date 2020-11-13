 
 

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Instagram
Music

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker is officially announced to headline the halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida in February next year.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B superstar The Weeknd has scored a musical touchdown as the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker was announced as the performer for the coveted slot on Thursday (12Nov20), and he admitted it was a dream come true.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," the Canadian singer says. "I'm humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year."

Super Bowl LV will mark the second year representatives at Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment firm have worked with bosses at the National Football League and sponsors Pepsi to book the Halftime Show stars, following Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's co-headlining slot at the 2020 event.

In a statement, Jay-Z declares, "The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry."

  See also...

"This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa Bay, Florida on 7 February (21).

Previous acts to land the big gig in recent years include Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce Knowles, and Bruno Mars.

Details of his performance are still scarce, but The Weeknd posted a short clip that teased what to expect from the upcoming gig. The footage included reference to his latest hit single "Blinding Lights" from fourth studio album "After Hours".

You can share this post!

Christina Perri Discharged From Hospital Following Pregnancy Complications

Related Posts
American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch Score Eight Nominations Apiece

American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch Score Eight Nominations Apiece

The Weeknd's Severed Head Charms Strangers in Bloody 'Too Late' Music Video

The Weeknd's Severed Head Charms Strangers in Bloody 'Too Late' Music Video

The Weeknd Shuts Down Speculation That He's Beefing With Usher: He's the 'Sweetest'

The Weeknd Shuts Down Speculation That He's Beefing With Usher: He's the 'Sweetest'

The Weeknd Hopes to Create a Whole Album for Female Artist

The Weeknd Hopes to Create a Whole Album for Female Artist

Most Read
Michael J. Fox Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role in Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Trailer
Music

Michael J. Fox Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role in Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Trailer

Tony Mortimer of East 17 Hopes to Get a Holiday Hit With All-Star Cover of 'Stay Another Day'

Tony Mortimer of East 17 Hopes to Get a Holiday Hit With All-Star Cover of 'Stay Another Day'

Christina Aguilera in 'Work Mode' After Joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Christina Aguilera in 'Work Mode' After Joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Old Dominion Win Big at 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards

Old Dominion Win Big at 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election

David Guetta Quite Emotional Over World's No.1 DJ Crown Nearly a Decade After His First

David Guetta Quite Emotional Over World's No.1 DJ Crown Nearly a Decade After His First

Florida Georgia Line Call Off CMA Awards Performance After Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Covid-19

Florida Georgia Line Call Off CMA Awards Performance After Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Covid-19

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List