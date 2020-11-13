 
 

'First Cow' and Chadwick Boseman Among Nominees at 2021 Gotham Awards

A24/Netflix
The Kelly Reichardt-directed movie collects the most nominations at the 30th Gotham Awards while the late 'Black Panther' star is up for Best Actor prize.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Period drama "First Cow" leads the nominations for the 30th Gotham Awards with four nods.

Director Kelly Reichardt's film is up for acting awards, Best Screenplay, and Best Feature, a category in which it will battle with "The Assistant", "Never Rarely Sometimes Always", "Nomadland", and "Relic".

There are also multiple nods for "Nomadland", "I'm Thinking of Ending Things", "The Nest", "Miss Juneteenth", and "Never Rarely Sometimes Always", and the late Chadwick Boseman has scored a Best Actor mention for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - he'll be up against "Sound of Metal" 's Riz Ahmed, "The Nest" 's Jude Law, John Magaro ("First Cow") and Jesse Plemons ("I'm Thinking of Ending Things").

The Gothams, which traditionally kickstart the movie awards season, will be held on 11 January (21) at Cipriani Wall Street, but without in-person attendees.

The list of nominations is:

Best Feature:



Best Documentary:

  • "76 Days"
  • "City Hall"
  • "Our Time Machine"
  • "A Thousand Cuts"
  • "Time"



Best International Feature:

  • "Bacurau"
  • "Beanpole"
  • "Cuties (Mignonnes)"
  • "Identifying Features"
  • "Martin Eden"
  • "Wolfwalkers"



Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award:

Best Screenplay:



Best Actor:



Best Actress:



Breakthrough Actor:

  • Jasmine Batchelor - "The Surrogate"
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir - "One Night in Miami…"
  • Sidney Flanigan - "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
  • Orion Lee - "First Cow"
  • Kelly O'Sullivan - "Saint Frances"



Breakthrough Series - Long Format:



Breakthrough Series - Short Format:

  • "Betty"
  • "Dave"
  • "I May Destroy You"
  • "Taste the Nation"
  • "Work in Progress"

