 
 

Jane Fonda Hopes to Inspire More Elderly People to Join Climate Change Campaign

Jane Fonda Hopes to Inspire More Elderly People to Join Climate Change Campaign
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Barbarella' actress wants to show that it's never too old to become an activist as she talks about her weekly campaign to advocate for action on environmental change.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jane Fonda hopes her climate change activism will inspire more elderly people to get out and campaign for change.

The star has been a longtime climate change activist and, most recently, she's been hosting Fire Drill Fridays - which get people involved in advocating for environmental change.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar U.K., the "Grace and Frankie" star spoke about the motive behind the movement, revealing, "Every week we focused on a different aspect of the climate crisis and then we engaged in civil disobedience and risked getting arrested."

"After two months we realised it was catching on and we tapped into something that was important," she shared. "I wanted to show that old folks could be involved as well. I knew that people would say, well my god, she's 82. If she can do it, why can't I get out there? And it worked."

  See also...

The 82-year-old star candidly confessed her fear for the future and her children, amid the climate crisis, and insisted she will focus on addressing climate change until the end of her life because that is the thing that "affects everything else."

"The importance of voting is to get candidates in office who are brave enough to stand up and do what's right. The damage done to our democracy institutionally is beyond words," she explained.

"I've been involved in a lot of issues in the past. I'm a woman so I care about women's issues, but right now and until I die the issue will be the climate because it affects everything else."

The "Barbarella" actress added, "My concern is, is there going to be a future? I have kids and grandkids and I think, when they grow up are they going to be engaged?"

"Are they going to be able to breathe? Will the children have a future to be politically active in? That's all that matters," she mused. "I don't have much of a future left, older people don't have much of a future. Kids have their whole lives in front of them - and they see what we've done to their futures and they're righteously angry."

You can share this post!

Nikki Bella Got a Call From Ex-Fiance John Cena After Giving Birth to First Child

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Related Posts
Jane Fonda Advises Voters to Try Meditating as She Pushes for Joe Biden Election

Jane Fonda Advises Voters to Try Meditating as She Pushes for Joe Biden Election

Jane Fonda Jokes About Her Sex Life: I've Had So Much of It

Jane Fonda Jokes About Her Sex Life: I've Had So Much of It

Jane Fonda Feared for Her Life When She's Spied by Government for Fighting Racism in 1970s

Jane Fonda Feared for Her Life When She's Spied by Government for Fighting Racism in 1970s

Jane Fonda Admits to Swimming Naked With Michael Jackson

Jane Fonda Admits to Swimming Naked With Michael Jackson

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare