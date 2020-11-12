 
 

Chris Brown Clowned After Launching OnlyFans Account

Chris Brown Clowned After Launching OnlyFans Account
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

An entertainment blogger, who has paid $20 to subscribe to the 'Shortie Like Mine' singer's account, expresses disappointment at what he's got with the price.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown is the latest celebrity who has joined OnlyFans. The R&B singer took his fans by surprise when he announced on Twitter on Wednesday, November 11 that he has an account on the adult-only platform, simply tweeting a link to the account along with two pairs of curious eyes emojis.

Following his announcement, many were eager to see what he's posting on the site. "Chris brown got only fans????? Alright I'm out," one excited fan posted on Twitter. Another cheekily joked, "Chris brown made a only fans. He so fine , ima subscribe for 3 months then file a dispute with my bank. I love him."

"need the link!!!" a third one asked, apparently unaware of Breezy's tweet that started the talk. While he/she doesn't seem to intend to subscribe, another curious fan wrote, "Chris Brown has an only fans? Imma need y'all to screen record that shit and post it on here. Thanks in advance.."

Kyle Anfernee, an entertainment news blogger, was among those who quickly subscribed to Breezy's OnlyFans account and leaked a content from the page. He posted a screenshot of an image of the 31-year-old fully clothed while posing with one hand on his crotch. Clearly disappointed at what he's got with the price, he wrote alongside the image, "Damn I want my $20 back."

  See also...

Agreeing with Kyle, one person commented on the post, "I don't wont to see that pencil." Another was not surprised, writing, "He finessing. But I would have knew better." Someone else accused the "No Air" singer of "trickin at its finest."

"We seent it already Chris," a disgruntled fan added. Another suggested to Kyle, "I would've called my bank and got them lil $20 back." Someone else apparently has been tricked into subscribing as well, writing, "Okayyy if he on here painting he better send me that s**t lol cause I paid $20 for it."

"I want my damn money back!" another demanded, while one person slammed Breezy for stooping so low by making his foray into the paid-only platform, "Guess this is what u gotta do when ur music sucks."

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez's Casting as Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado Met With Objection

Back Together? Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Get Cozy While Celebrating 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
Related Posts
Chris Brown Partying With Adele During Late-Night Visit to Her House

Chris Brown Partying With Adele During Late-Night Visit to Her House

Chris Brown Takes Rumored New GF Gina Huynh on London Date After Ammika Harris Reunion

Chris Brown Takes Rumored New GF Gina Huynh on London Date After Ammika Harris Reunion

Chris Brown Cuddles Up to Ammika Harris in Reunion Photo With Son After Spotted With Diddy's Ex

Chris Brown Cuddles Up to Ammika Harris in Reunion Photo With Son After Spotted With Diddy's Ex

Chris Brown's Alleged New Girlfriend Is Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh

Chris Brown's Alleged New Girlfriend Is Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son