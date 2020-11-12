 
 

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Having been named Female Vocalist of the Year, the 'GIRL' hitmaker honors Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer for making the genre 'so beautiful'.

AceShowbiz - Singer Maren Morris shone a light on black female country artists at Wednesday's (November 11) CMA Awards, thanking them for making the genre "so beautiful".

The "GIRL" hitmaker picked up her third accolade of the night when she was named Female Vocalist of the Year, and she used her acceptance speech to promote the work of some of her favourite black artists, old and new.

After sharing her "love" for her fellow nominees Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves, and Carrie Underwood, she said, "There are some names in my mind that I wanna give recognition to because I'm just a fan of their music, and they're as country as it gets, and I just want them all to know how much we love them back, and just check out their music after this."

Maren then reeled off a list of names including Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, and Brittney Spencer, and added, "There are so many amazing black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they're gonna come after me, they've come before me, but you've made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre."

Wrapping up her speech, the new mum, who also took home Single of the Year and Song of the Year for The Bones, gushed, "This is just been the most magical night, I get to go see my baby after this. Thank you country music, this means the world."

Maren was also a performer at the CMAs, which took place at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee in front of a live, socially-distanced audience filled with nominees and their guests.

