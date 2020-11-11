Megan Thee Stallion's Ex Stylist Details His Brawl With JT

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, EJ King has finally shared some insights into the incident at Cardi B's birthday party last month where they were allegedly involved in a drunk fight.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and her former stylist EJ King's relationship went south after they were allegedly involved in a drunk fight at Cardi B's birthday party last month. Thing went even nastier when JT from City Girls decided to step in and reportedly shoved him during the argument. Now, EJ offered some insights into the incident.

"Everybody was faded at Cardi's party. I'm not a huge drinker so I was a little more calm but everyone was faded," EJ recalled during his interview with "Gagging with Jason Lee". "I know when Megan is faded. I know how passionate and animated she is when she's talking and so, at the party, it could have looked like something crazier."

Further detailing what happened that night, EJ went on to say, "With us talking, it did become a lot. JT may have thought there was something more to it 'cause JT ended up running over and kinda got between us. I don't know JT. I love [Yung Miami]. I respect the City Girls. I have no issues with no females. I don't wanna have a war with a bunch of girls. That's not what that was."

EJ said that not long after he parted ways with Megan, he just wanted to hug the "Savage" hitmaker at the party, telling her that he loves her. However, he admitted that part of him was reluctant because he knew things could easily go wrong.

"There were a lot of people in the room that I didn't want to make the wrong impression of what was going on," EJ explained. "Unfortunately, it did get a lot more animated than I wanted it to. I don't know JT. I know she's cool with Megan and maybe she thought she was coming in to help Megan out. But it wasn't that. JT came between us and she kind of pushed me back. She said what she said and I was like, 'Ma'am, I just don't know you. I don't understand what you're doing.' "

Megan and EJ stopped working together last month with EJ saying in an Instagram video on October 5, "I don't want to work under somebody or ever feel like the way that people can make you feel like what you do for them in their life is disposable. When you work for people personally, sometimes they like to forget that you're your own person and sometimes the services you do for them are no longer needed."

Megan then further fueled speculations that they didn't part way on good terms. "Get rid of whatever isn't helping you grow and get better," she wrote on Twitter at the time.