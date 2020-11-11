Christina Aguilera in 'Work Mode' After Joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Music

The 'Genie in a Bottle' songstress seems to be cooking up some new music after parting ways with her manager of 20 years and quietly signing with Jay-Z's management company.

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera is possibly preparing new music after she switched management companies. The singer has joined Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after he parted ways with her manager of 20 years, Irving Azoff.

Rumors of the switch sparked after Xtina's name and bio appeared on the Roc Nation management roster. The company, however, has not officially announced her as its newly-signed artist though Variety reports that the move happened several weeks ago.

With the move, the 39-year-old pop star joins a number of A-list artists under the Jay-Z-founded agency, namely Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill and Rihanna.

Following the reports of her becoming part of Roc Nation, Christina seemed to tease a new project. On Tuesday, November 10, she posted two photos of her sporting a black latex outfit with round sunglasses. Looking stylish with a full makeup one and a pulled-back hairstyle, she simply wrote in the caption, "Work mode."

The caption has got her followers hopeful of new music from the "What a Girl Wants" hitmaker, with one asking in the comment section, "New music????" Another excited fan wrote, "New music coming soon." A third fan begged, "New album please," while another seemingly pleaded, "We need the album!!"

Radio host Mike Adam also commented on Christina joining Roc Nation, believing that it's going to take her career to a positive direction. "#ChristinaAguilera joins @RocNation for management! This is huge! @Xtina is one of the most astounding vocalists of all time. In recent years, due to lack of promotion, lack of proper management, she hasn't garnered the acclaim she deserves. Hopefully, that's all about to change," he tweeted.

Christina's last album "Liberation" was released in 2018 to lukewarm responses from fans, despite majorly positive reviews from critics. It debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 68,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. She last recorded "Loyal Brave True" and a new version of "Reflection" for the soundtrack of Disney's live-action "Mulan".