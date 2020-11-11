John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor admits he feared speaking at the Black Lives Matter protest would get him blackballed from entertainment industry.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Boyega had concerns his passionate Black Lives Matter speech would deter directors from casting him in their films.

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actor gave an emotional speech referencing his own experiences of racism and the death of George Floyd in the U.S. during protests in London in June (20), which he feared some would consider as causing "too much friction."

"When I was expressing my truth, in my anger, I was like, everyone's going to see this," the 28-year-old tells Britain's Radio Times magazine. "I said that, knowing there are helicopters above me."

"You know that moment is going to go global and if I don't get cast because people or casting directors feel like it's too much friction for what they're trying to do... it is what it is."

At the time, he said, "Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f**k that."

When asked whether his management knew he was going to address protesters in London, the "Pacific Rim Uprising" actor replies, "You don't know me, man. No advisers. No PR people. It was just me in that moment."

"It was just the intensity of the time and what was bubbling in our global community. To speak out wasn't a strategic move. It just happened, really."

John Boyega was also among the stars supporting Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) due to allegations of brutality and extortion. The massive protest prompted successful calls for it to be disbanded.