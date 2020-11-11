 
 

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor admits he feared speaking at the Black Lives Matter protest would get him blackballed from entertainment industry.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Boyega had concerns his passionate Black Lives Matter speech would deter directors from casting him in their films.

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actor gave an emotional speech referencing his own experiences of racism and the death of George Floyd in the U.S. during protests in London in June (20), which he feared some would consider as causing "too much friction."

"When I was expressing my truth, in my anger, I was like, everyone's going to see this," the 28-year-old tells Britain's Radio Times magazine. "I said that, knowing there are helicopters above me."

"You know that moment is going to go global and if I don't get cast because people or casting directors feel like it's too much friction for what they're trying to do... it is what it is."

  See also...

At the time, he said, "Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f**k that."

When asked whether his management knew he was going to address protesters in London, the "Pacific Rim Uprising" actor replies, "You don't know me, man. No advisers. No PR people. It was just me in that moment."

"It was just the intensity of the time and what was bubbling in our global community. To speak out wasn't a strategic move. It just happened, really."

John Boyega was also among the stars supporting Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) due to allegations of brutality and extortion. The massive protest prompted successful calls for it to be disbanded.

You can share this post!

John Fraser Passes Away at 89 Following Battle With Cancer

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss
Related Posts
John Boyega and Trey Songz Among Stars Supporting Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria

John Boyega and Trey Songz Among Stars Supporting Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria

Jo Malone Calls Bosses at Perfume Company 'Despicable' for Replacing John Boyega in Chinese Ad

Jo Malone Calls Bosses at Perfume Company 'Despicable' for Replacing John Boyega in Chinese Ad

John Boyega Cuts Ties With Jo Malone After Being Cut Out of Chinese Ad

John Boyega Cuts Ties With Jo Malone After Being Cut Out of Chinese Ad

John Boyega Retweets 'No Apology Is Good Enough' as Jo Malone Expresses Regret for Chinese Ad

John Boyega Retweets 'No Apology Is Good Enough' as Jo Malone Expresses Regret for Chinese Ad

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks