Travis Scott Gives Rare Handcrafted Action Figure to Young Cancer Patient

The 'Astroworld' rapper has sent a rare handmade action figure worth an estimated $55,000 to a young fan who was recently discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for cancer.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Travis Scott has gifted an action figure of himself worth an estimated $55,000 (£41,751) to a fan battling cancer.

The figurine, produced by officials at fast-food chain McDonald's for his partnership with the eatery, depicts the rapper holding a tray with his Cactus Jack meal - a $6 (£4.65) deal that comes with a Quarter Pounder with cheese and bacon, medium fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite.

According to TMZ, the rare toy was given out via sweepstakes to launch the "Astroworld" star's partnership with the chain, with McDonald's bosses confirming the action figures are handcrafted and numbered.

Following the launch, someone who scored one of the limited figurines uploaded the item to reseller marketplace StockX with an asking price of $55,000. The seller's identity remains unknown.

However, ensuring there's no mix-up, a young fan who is battling cancer contacted TMZ to inform the publication that he too was gifted a figurine by the star, but insisted he didn't list his action figure for sale.

A representative for Travis confirmed the sweet gesture was made to the fan, who was recently discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for the illness. They didn't share any further details about the exchange.

Travis' partnership with McDonald's proved hugely popular - and resulted in him being fined by the city of Downey, California after a crowd of over 500 people turned up at the restaurant to meet the rapper at a promotional event, amid the pandemic.

His Cactus Jack meal launched in early September (20) and was available for one month.

