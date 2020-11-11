 
 

John Fraser Passes Away at 89 Following Battle With Cancer

John Fraser Passes Away at 89 Following Battle With Cancer
ITV
Celebrity

The 'Dam Busters' actor has died at the age of 89 in his house after returning from a hospital as his health was deteriorating amid his year-long struggle with cancer.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - British actor John Fraser has died.

The star, who shot to fame playing Flight Lieutenant J V 'Hoppy' Hopgood in the 1955 epic British war film "The Dam Busters", passed away on Saturday (07Nov20) following a year-long battle with cancer, his family has confirmed. He was 89.

Amid his health battle, Fraser had decided not to have chemotherapy and was discovered after peacefully passing away in bed by his partner, Rodney Pienaar, aged 68.

During his career, Fraser starred in more than 20 films, including "Tunes of Glory" in 1960 and "The Waltz of the Toreadors" in 1962, but he began turning down roles as he "got cold feet about Hollywood" in the 1960s.

  See also...

In the 1980s, he stepped out of the spotlight entirely and only returned for one more role, in 1996's "Truth or Dare" before retiring completely.

In recent years he had been living in Tuscany with Rodney, an artist from South Africa.

According to Rodney, John Fraser passed away at home after previously being hospitalized. Although he was very ill, he didn't contract Covid-19. "He had oesophageal carcinoma for over a year and refused to have chemotherapy. It was an age thing, he never smoked," Rodney told the Daily Mail.

In the wake of the actor's passing, actor Mark Gatiss paid tribute on Twitter, "A very fine actor, a blistering Bosie, an outrageous memoirist and a beautiful, beautiful man. RIP John Fraser."

You can share this post!

Viola Davis Says Black Actresses Were Given 'Leftovers' in Hollywood

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss
Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Michael J. Fox and 'Family Ties' Co-Stars Set for Reunion After More Than 30 Years

Michael J. Fox and 'Family Ties' Co-Stars Set for Reunion After More Than 30 Years