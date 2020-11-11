Tori Spelling Denies Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Instagram TV

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress insists she is not joining the cast of the Bravo reality TV show in the upcoming season despite rumors to the contrary.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is a massive fan of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" - but has downplayed rumours she's set to join the cast, insisting she'll "stick to being a viewer."

Speculation has been rife that "BH90210" actress is set to join the Bravo series' 11th season, alongside her mother, author Candy Spelling. However, she tells Entertainment Tonight that's not the case.

"There's rumours every single season," she says. "I don't even know where they come from. I've always said I'm a huge fan... I watch all the Housewives -- I love it! It's my entertainment."

"We work hard, we mum hard and at the end of the night I'm like, 'I'm putting on my Housewives,' " Spelling continues. "(But) no clue where (the rumour) came from."

The 47-year-old was interviewed alongside her co-star Jennie Garth, with whom she's working on their new joint podcast, "9021OMG", and she admits the pair don't have the time for reality TV commitments.

"We have so many projects that we want to do on camera and off camera," Spelling explains. "We're really good producing partners as well, so we have so many exciting things lined up that I'll stick to being a viewer."

In addition to recording their podcast, they're also working on their own TV show, and a holiday movie, which is due to resume production shortly.

"We created it, we're producing it and starring in it," Spelling shares, while remaining tight-lipped on further details.