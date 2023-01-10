 

'Night Has Fallen' Is Put on Hold as Gerard Butler is Seeking More Realistic Role in Action Genre

The Mike Banning depicter confirms he is taking a break from the 'Has Fallen' franchise while expressing his desire to portray a character that is more 'real.'

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler has declared that there is indeed a plot for a fourth "Has Fallen" film. Lined up to reprise his role as Secret Service agent Mike Banning for a new instalment in the action franchise, tentatively titled "Night Has Fallen", the 53-year-old actor has revealed that the movie is on hold for now as he focuses on other projects.

"We have a script for that, but I haven't been working on it at the moment. We have a really fun idea, it just needs to be developed," Butler said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "But it's been fun recently, making action."

"I will say - I want to play more the Tom Hanks of action movies. Let me take a break from the Mike Banning, where it's literally seven or eight full-on fight sequences in every movie, fist-fights. And actually claiming the characters that are real, who have to pull something extraordinary out of themselves that an audience can really identify with because that's what we need right now."

Butler previously portrayed Banning in "Olympus Has Fallen", "London Has Fallen", and "Angel Has Fallen", with the third film coming out in 2019.

The Scottish star admits he would like to portray more realistic characters in the action genre. He said, "We need, in a way, real heroes. Life is tough, it's a bit of an escape and I think to go and see movies like this and put yourself in those kind of hellish challenging scenarios and then be able to walk back out again, but maybe take some ideas from, or just some inspiration from it and have had a lot of fun, it's cool. It's great to make those movies that are an escape."

