Keke Wyatt Opens Up About How She Learns About Son's Cancer
The 'Nothing in This World' singer shares in a YouTube video that she first realized that something was wrong with her son Rahjah during a family day out at the Six Flags theme park.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Keke Wyatt's son Rahjah is in remission after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The "Nothing in This World" singer opened up about her 18-year-old's health struggle in a video posted on YouTube, which she titled, 'NO MORE CANCER!!! GOD HEALED MY BABY!!!'

In the video, Keke reflected on when she first realised something was wrong - during a family day out at the Six Flags theme park.

"(He) sat in one spot at the park and was like, 'Mom, I literally can not move'," Keke remembered, before adding to Rahjah, "You couldn't walk. You couldn't do anything."

"Because I was dying! I was literally dying and we didn't know," Rahjah replied.

After also losing weight, Rahjah had some blood tests done - the results of which led to a diagnosis of leukaemia.

Keke was told about her son's illness during a late-night phone call with his doctor, who said Rahjah needed to be taken to the hospital immediately after they'd "found some things" in his blood that raised concern.

"I said, 'What is it? Like cancer or something?' " Keke asked the doctor, explaining that she "was being dramatic" in the moment. "And she said, 'Yes.' Honey, my butthole fell on the floor."

"My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn't believe it. I said, 'What kind of cancer?' And when she said leukaemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering."

Later in the video, Keke recalled one of the most difficult times in Rahjah's cancer battle - when he suffered multiple seizures in hospital after his brain swelled up.

"Man, that's crazy. Whenever something happens with you, the whole hospital pops up at your door," she told her son. "Everybody had something to do on you. That was the scariest crap I had ever been through in my life."

"If there was ever a time in my life where I would lose my mind, that would be the day."

