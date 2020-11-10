Tony Mortimer of East 17 Hopes to Get a Holiday Hit With All-Star Cover of 'Stay Another Day'

WENN Music

The new rendition of the 1994 classic song will feature the likes of Another Level's Dane Bowers, Boyzone's Shane Lynch, 5ive's Abz Love and Phats and Small's Ben Ofoedu.

AceShowbiz - East 17 star Tony Mortimer is hoping his new version of the classic "Stay Another Day", featuring stars from some of Britain's most popular boybands, will become a holiday hit this year.

The track famously beat Mariah Carey's festive classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to the top of the charts back in 1994 and, thanks to a new recording, Tony is hoping to replicate the success.

Super-group Boyz On Block, featuring Another Level's Dane Bowers, Boyzone's Shane Lynch, 5ive's Abz Love and Phats & Small's Ben Ofoedu, have recorded their own rendition of the tune, with Tony also featuring on piano.

"I love it. I think it's a brilliant version," he tells The Sun of the new recording. "I didn't think Stay would be a single let alone achieve what it did and still have people into it 26 years later. It's very humbling."

"I'm a huge fan of all the boys individually and I was really excited to hear their version collectively," he adds. "I was honoured I could play the piano on it and Abz's lead vocal has just blown me away."

Tony, who won an Ivor Novello award for the track, wrote it about his brother Ollie's suicide as well as the final 24 hours of a friend's father's life.

While Tony's a massive fan of the song, singer Ben revealed they are yet to get the seal of approval from the rest of the group, sharing: "The rest of the East 17 boys don't know we've done it!".

The single is due for release on November 20.