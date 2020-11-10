Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Spark Reconciliation Rumor Post-Election

Instagram Celebrity

Tunechi seems to be back on good terms with the plus-size fashion model after she insinuated that he dumped her because of their different political opinions.

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are seemingly really embodying the message of unity, starting from their own relationship, following the November 3 election. The couple has sparked reconciliation rumor in the wake of the political event, which previously caused a rift between them.

Denise, who deactivated her Instagram account amid the breakup reports, has been back on photo-sharing platform and Tunechi has followed her back, likely not wanting to miss anything that she's posting. The two were unfollowing each other earlier this month, which further fueled the breakup speculation.

It was previously reported that Denise called it quits with Wayne because he's supporting Donald Trump, while she's endorsing Joe Biden, who has won the election and become the president elect. A friend of the model said she "was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She's so disappointed in him." The friend added, "She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part."

Around the same time, Denise shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories which read, "Sometimes love just isn't enough …," adding a broken heart emoji.

Tunechi later seemed to address the split rumors with a tweet in which he wrote, "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

Denise, meanwhile, suggested that it was Weezy who dumped her after she encouraged people to vote while adding the hashtag "notrumpforme." The 34-year-old model posted on her Instagram Stories, "Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote," before deactivating her account.