Katie Holmes Credits COVID-19 for Making Better People and Deepening Empathy
When reflecting on the global crisis in a magazine piece, the former 'Dawson's Creek' star admits that the pandemic has also allowed her to spend more quality time with her teen daughter, Suri Cruise.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes believes the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on society.

The actress reflects on the global crisis in a piece for Vogue Australia magazine, suggesting that "we have become better people" over the course of 2020.

"The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all," she writes.

The "Dawson's Creek" star opens up about how she spent her time in lockdown during the pandemic, explaining that the unusual year allowed for more introspection and quality time with her 14-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

Calling their bonding time "the most precious gift," she adds: "Hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be."

"To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift," she explains.

"During this time of uncertainty, remembering to be creative and positive has been something I have tried to keep at the forefront of my mind," continues Holmes. "Throughout this experience the through-line for me has been a heightened awareness of each moment and really taking it in and appreciating it."

Revealing that she currently feels "inspired" and "grateful," the "Days and Nights" star says of her hopes for the future: "My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope. And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond."

