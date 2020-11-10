 
 

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star herself has apologized for making comments about Latina women's big role in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win, which many deemed as taking credit from black women.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kerry Washington has Eva Longoria's back amid backlash over her black voters remarks. Shortly after the latter apologized for making comments about the 2020 presidential election that many deemed as taking credit from black women, the "Scandal" alum came to the former "Desperate Housewives" star's defense by branding her "a fighter for all women."

On Monday, November 9, Kerry voiced her support for Eva by reposting the latter's clarification over her criticized comments on Twitter. "I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels," the 43-year-old actress tweeted.

Kerry Washington's Tweet

Kerry Washington defended Eva Longoria amid backlash over her black voters remarks.

Before Kerry jumped to her defense, Eva herself had issued an apology. "I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN," she stated.

  See also...

"My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that, there is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness and I would never want to contribute to that," the 45-year-old beauty continued. "So let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones."

Eva went on to add, "Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of colour are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power." She then concluded her message by declaring, "Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!"

The criticism against the "Overboard" actress spread online after she stated that Latina women were the "real heroines" for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win during a TV interview on Sunday, November 8. Her remark prompted social media users to accuse her for underestimating black women's contribution for the President-elect and Vice President-elect's victory.

"The women of color showed up in big ways," she said at the time. "You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1."

You can share this post!

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel
Related Posts
Kerry Washington, Beyonce and More Pay Tribute to George Floyd on His Birthday

Kerry Washington, Beyonce and More Pay Tribute to George Floyd on His Birthday

Katy Perry and Amy Schumer Make Merry Jane Fonda's Workout Video to Promote Voting

Katy Perry and Amy Schumer Make Merry Jane Fonda's Workout Video to Promote Voting

Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and Common Rage Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and Common Rage Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Kerry Washington Afraid of Going Out in Her Neighborhood Due to Racism

Kerry Washington Afraid of Going Out in Her Neighborhood Due to Racism

Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

BTS' Suga Updates ARMY After Shoulder Surgery: I Feel Some Pain but I'm Very Relieved

BTS' Suga Updates ARMY After Shoulder Surgery: I Feel Some Pain but I'm Very Relieved

Joe Giudice 'Excited' to Be Reunited With Daughters Milania and Gia in Italy After a Year

Joe Giudice 'Excited' to Be Reunited With Daughters Milania and Gia in Italy After a Year