Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star herself has apologized for making comments about Latina women's big role in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win, which many deemed as taking credit from black women.

Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kerry Washington has Eva Longoria's back amid backlash over her black voters remarks. Shortly after the latter apologized for making comments about the 2020 presidential election that many deemed as taking credit from black women, the "Scandal" alum came to the former "Desperate Housewives" star's defense by branding her "a fighter for all women."

On Monday, November 9, Kerry voiced her support for Eva by reposting the latter's clarification over her criticized comments on Twitter. "I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels," the 43-year-old actress tweeted.

Kerry Washington defended Eva Longoria amid backlash over her black voters remarks.

Before Kerry jumped to her defense, Eva herself had issued an apology. "I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN," she stated.

"My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that, there is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness and I would never want to contribute to that," the 45-year-old beauty continued. "So let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones."

Eva went on to add, "Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of colour are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power." She then concluded her message by declaring, "Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!"

The criticism against the "Overboard" actress spread online after she stated that Latina women were the "real heroines" for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win during a TV interview on Sunday, November 8. Her remark prompted social media users to accuse her for underestimating black women's contribution for the President-elect and Vice President-elect's victory.

"The women of color showed up in big ways," she said at the time. "You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1."