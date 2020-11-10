 
 

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pull Up' raptress additionally reveals that she's trying to contact her late boyfriend's spirit possibly through a medium, although NLE Choppa has been mocked for making a similar claim.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Did King Von feel neglected by his crew members at his last moment? The late rapper's girlfriend Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat previously claimed that her boyfriend would do everything for his friends and now she seemed to suggest that he died because of his loyalty to his pals.

On Sunday, November 8, the "Barbie Everywhere" raptress revealed what she claimed to be Von's last words. "Von last words was 'y'all let them n***as get up on me.... stop crying y'all let them get me,' " she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

While it's unknown how Asian got to know Von's last words or when he had a chance to say it, she previously alluded that his friends and loyalty might have caused his demise. "Y'all left my boy when he was unarmed & he would've hawked mfs down for them & spent AGAIN AGAIN & AGAIN s**t crazy I knew my boy HEART & LOYALTY wasn't deserved he's okay tho," she posted in a separate tweet.

  See also...

Asian, who continues to mourn her boyfriend's death after a shooting on early Friday, November 6, additionally hinted that she's trying to contact Von's spirit. "I haven't talked to Von yet I'm scared but when I do I'll let y'all kno," she informed her followers.

"I'm finna get real spiritual around this b***h ima talk time my n***a one way or another," so she claimed. Apparently talking to her late boyfriend through a medium, she added, "She said Von spirit is very strong ( I been knew that tho) & he is cool & calm she also said he is with his loved ones & he called me 'mymy' & that he's up there going wit the flow & he has been visiting people like nle choppa."

"I advice everybody to get in touch with they soul on a spiritual level she also said T.roy & Von's grandma waited on him to get to the 'in-between' do they can cross over with him she said a lot of his friends had already crossed over Von is with them all now," so she shared.

"She also said Von spirit is so strong he's visiting people but if you too emotional he won't come he'll wait til you least expect it.... I also got to live up to his name & finish where he started he chose me for a reason I have the strength & wisdom," she went on relaying the message from the medium.

Meanwhile, NLE Choppa was earlier trolled for claiming that Von's spirit recently visited him while he was meditating.

You can share this post!

Diane Keaton's Daughter Gets Engaged to Boyfriend of Less Than Two Years

NBA YoungBoy Opens Up About Being 'Still in the Dark Place' in His Life
Related Posts
Asian Doll's Mug Shot Surfaces as She Brags About Being 'Famous' in Jail

Asian Doll's Mug Shot Surfaces as She Brags About Being 'Famous' in Jail

Asian Doll Defends Megan Thee Stallion After People Call Her Out for Snitching on Tory Lanez

Asian Doll Defends Megan Thee Stallion After People Call Her Out for Snitching on Tory Lanez

Rapper Asian Da Brat Details Near-Death Car Accident

Rapper Asian Da Brat Details Near-Death Car Accident

Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner Beats Sister Kim Kardashian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween