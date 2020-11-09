 
 

Diane Keaton's Daughter Gets Engaged to Boyfriend of Less Than Two Years

Through a social media post, Dexter Keaton expresses her astonishment that Jordan White had proposed to her while they were visiting a winery in California.

AceShowbiz - Actress Diane Keaton is set to become a mother-in-law - her daughter is engaged.

Dexter Keaton, 25, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 07, to reveal her boyfriend of 17 months, Jordan White, had proposed while visiting a winery in California.

"This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can't believe I'm engaged!" the bride-to-be captioned a photo of the happy couple during the big moment.

Jordan also shared the exciting news on his own page, posting the same picture. "She said 'oh my god' a lot, and then eventually said 'yes!' " he recalled the happy moment. "Even though it was raining (and hailing), we did a thing! Thanks so much to @saarloosandsons for reserving the back for us for our special moment, and thanks so much to @breanne_fit and @cruzzzy for coming and helping us capture the moment! And of course, @gemcityjewelers for helping me design and create the ring! I love you, Dexter!"

The engagement arrives just a few months after they celebrated their one-year anniversary together. "Tuesday was Jordan and my one year anniversary. He made Loco Moco with his own spin on it. Thank you for a delicious meal and an amazing night in. Happy (late) anniversary!" she wrote in a June Instagram post.

Dexter is the "Annie Hall" star's oldest child - she is also mum to 20-year-old son Duke.

Diane, 74, adopted both her kids while in her 50s.

