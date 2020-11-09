 
 

Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Her Baby in First Mom-and-Daughter Selfie

WENN/Judy Eddy
The 25-year-old treats her Instagram followers to her first ever mother-and-daughter selfie with her 1-month-old baby girl, joking that the she 'burps sunshine.'

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid continues to tease fans with glimpses of her newborn daughter. More than a week after sharing a photo of her baby girl celebrating her first Halloween with her and her boyfriend Zayn Malik, the model gushed over her first child in their first mom-and-daughter selfie.

Making use of Instagram Story on Sunday, November 8, the 25-year-old treated her 60.5 million followers to the rare picture. The snap saw the one-month-old leaning over her shoulder dressed in a pair of gray pants and yellow socks. "burps sunshine," the first-time mom quipped in a note over the picture, adding a winky face emoji near the end of the note.

Gigi Hadid's IG Story

Gigi Hadid shared her first mom-and-daughter selfie with her baby.

The sweet post came more than a week after Gigi shared on Halloween her first family portrait with her singer boyfriend and their bundle of joy. Celebrating the creepiest night of the year on October 31, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid uploaded on Instagram Story a picture of them three in their best Halloween costumes.

In the photo, Gigi channeled Samus Aran from Metroid video game as she sported a skintight blue bodysuit and wearing her hair in a high ponytail. Her boyfriend opted to dress up as a Slytherin student from "Harry Potter". Their baby girl, in the meantime, could be seen being dressed in a knit green hat and a green shirt to replicate the Incredible Hulk.

Gigi and Zayn have yet to reveal their daughter's name, but they welcomed the infant on September 23. She broke the happy news via Instagram as she shared a black-and-white picture of her boyfriend's hand holding their daughter's. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," she penned alongside the post at the time.

Zayn, in the meantime, was the first to confirm the baby's arrival. Letting out the same picture, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try (to) put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

