Stylish Suri Cruise Joins Impromptu Celebration of Biden-Harris Win on NYC Streets
Stepping out for an afternoon outing with a friend, the 14-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise raises her hand in the air triumphantly as she celebrates alongside other New Yorkers.

  Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Suri Cruise may not be eligible to vote this year, but she's apparently aware of the hottest political event that is going on in the country. The daughter of Katie Holmes and her former husband Tom Cruise was seemingly among millions of Americans who are overjoyed at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win at the presidential election.

On Saturday, November 7, the teen was seen joining an impromptu celebration of Biden-Harris victory that lit up the streets of New York City. Stepping out with a gal pal for an afternoon outing, she was pictured raising her hand in the air triumphantly to cheer for the president elect and the vice president elect along with other New Yorkers.

Suri kept it stylish during the outing, wearing a pink top which was left unbuttoned around her midsection, along with dark wash jeans, white sneakers and a blue protective face mask. Her long brown hair was let loose and she only carried her cellphone.

Her mother Katie, meanwhile, took to Instagram to celebrate Biden's win over the incumbent president Donald Trump. Sharing a picture of her TV screen which displayed the former vice president as the president elect, she simply captioned it with praying hands emojis.

Suri has been living with her mother Katie in New York since the actress' split from Tom in after five-and-a-half years of marriage. Recently, the "Logan Lucky" star opened up about how she has been spending her time with her daughter during the pandemic. The 41-year-old said that while in lockdown, she took refuge in "hobbies such as sewing, painting and writing" which "became new hallmarks of satisfaction and having had time at home to just be. To listen."

Katie has also been enjoying her new romance with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., after they were first spotted together on a date in September. She was previously in a secret relationship with Jamie Foxx from 2013 until 2019.

