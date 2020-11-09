 
 

Lee Brice Backs Out of 2020 CMA Awards Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Lee Brice Backs Out of 2020 CMA Awards Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'I Hope You're Happy Now' crooner, who receives two nominations for his duet with Carly Pearce, is said to be 'in good spirits' and isolating at home until he gets the all-clear.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lee Brice has backed out of the 54th annual CMA Awards. The "I Hope You're Happy Now" crooner, who has received two nominations for his duet with Carly Pearce, will not be performing at the annual awards show after getting tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, November 8, a representative for the 41-year-old made the announcement via the Associated Press, assuring that he is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms." His further explained that the country singer, who is known for hit songs like "I Drive Your Truck" and "I Don't Dance", will be self-isolating at home until he gets the all-clear.

A spokesperson for the CMA further claimed that Lee was notified of his results before he came to any rehearsals or other activities. "Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music," the statement to the AP read.

The 2020 CMAs will not have a normal audience due to the pandemic, but Lee was set to be in one room with other stars during the event. "Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern previously stated.

  See also...

Along with Carly, Lee is vying for the musical event of the year trophy and the music video of the year kudo. The latter category sees him and Carly being up against the likes of Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen and Chris Stapleton.

This year's CMA Award will take place at Nashville's Music City Center with Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker serving as co-hosts. "I'm really excited, just blown away by how the social distancing (will work) and how careful everybody's being, all the performers will be there, the nominees will be there," Darius said during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan".

The "Wagon Wheel" hitmaker went on to gush, "Everyone will be social distanced and spread out and it will be the first time really the country music family has been (together) in one room all year."


The 54th CMA Awards will air live at 8 P.M. ET on Wednesday, November 11.

You can share this post!

Hawaii's Ki'ilani Arruda Named Miss Teen USA 2020 After Delayed Pageant Show

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting

Chance the Rapper Leads tribute to King Von Following Fatal Shooting