Darius Rucker Claims 2020 CMA Awards to Feature Country Music Family in One Room Since COVID-19

Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Darius Rucker has confused fans by suggesting the 2020 Country Music Association Awards will feature a live audience.

The "Wagon Wheel" hitmaker will co-host the big show with Reba McEntire from Nashville, Tennessee on November 11, when artists including Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Combs will all take the stage at the Music City Center.

Reports in September indicated there would be no fans at the annual event, due to coronavirus concerns, but during a TV appearance on Wednesday, November 4, Rucker appeared to indicate otherwise.

Asked if he and his fellow country stars would be performing in front of real devotees, he smiled on America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan", "Yeah, we're really proud."

"I'm really excited, just blown away by how the social distancing (will work) and how careful everybody's being, all the performers will be there, the nominees will be there," he continued.

"Everyone will be social distanced and spread out and it will be the first time really the country music family has been (together) in one room all year."

Rucker was announced as McEntire's co-host last month, but the singer feared he was in trouble when he first got the call asking if he'd be interesting in fronting the prizegiving with the country legend, a four-time host.

"My manager... said, 'Are you sitting down?'," he shared. "My first thought was, 'Oh my goodness... what have I done?' But it was to do this..., so it was awesome."

Rucker is working on delivering "something really special" with McEntire for the big night, a collaboration they are both "really excited about", while he will be sharing the stage with Lady A (Lady Antebellum), too: "We're going to do Beers and Sunshine."

The CMA Awards will air live at 8 pm ET next Wednesday.