 
 

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Baby, I'm Jealous' singer claims that her photos while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas were altered to appear unattractive, insisting she's got thighs without any plastic surgery.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bebe Rexha has stripped down to her swimsuit to show off her real curves after suggesting unflattering paparazzi shots of the singer on the beach had been manipulated.

The "Baby, I'm Jealous" star was recently snapped wearing a black Versace one-piece while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her boyfriend Keyan Safyari, but she was upset when the images were published online, indicating they had been altered to appear uniquely unattractive.

Taking to her Instagram Stories account on Thursday (November 06), Bebe shared a series of homemade videos of herself posing in the same swimsuit, filmed in her living room, to set the record straight about her figure.

"OK, so I went to Mexico with my boyfriend and paparazzi posted some pictures of me and I want to show you what I really look like," Bebe said in the footage. "I've definitely got thighs, I got a**. But here's what I f**king look like in my bathing suit... Here's my body, no filters, OK?"

  See also...

"I got a**, I got thighs, OK, but not those nasty a** pictures they posted, what the f**k?" she fumed.

The star went on to shut down any plastic surgery speculation. "It's just really hard," Bebe added. "Because I find it hard to love myself sometimes. And when you see yourself looking like s**t (in tabloid photos), it's like, yes, I got stretch marks, let me show you. I got stretch marks, I got cellulite, all of the above. But I don't do surgery, I've never touched my body, never done lipo(suction), never done any of that."

The "Meant to Be" hitmaker concluded she has come to accept her body over the years and is just trying to stay healthy, despite the negativity online.

"(I'm) trying to be healthy and respect what God gave me," she declared. "I like to eat and I also take medicine that makes it really hard for me to lose weight. I mean, look, I'm thick (big), OK? I'm a thick girl. That's how I was born."

You can share this post!

Rebel Wilson Details 'Massive Incident' During Impromptu Photo Shoot in Mexico

First 'Spider-Man 3' Set Photo Is Realistic Take on COVID-Stricken World
Related Posts
Bebe Rexha Refuses to Post New Beau on Instagram Until They're Engaged

Bebe Rexha Refuses to Post New Beau on Instagram Until They're Engaged

Bebe Rexha Gets Candid About Insecurities on Doja Cat Collab 'Baby, I'm Jealous'

Bebe Rexha Gets Candid About Insecurities on Doja Cat Collab 'Baby, I'm Jealous'

Bebe Rexha Fears for Her Parents' Lives After They Contracted Coronavirus

Bebe Rexha Fears for Her Parents' Lives After They Contracted Coronavirus

Bebe Rexha Warns Fans Coronavirus Is Not a Joke After Death of an Acquaintance

Bebe Rexha Warns Fans Coronavirus Is Not a Joke After Death of an Acquaintance

Most Read
Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election
Celebrity

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

Ava DuVernay Declares 'War' at Black Lives Matter Event Before Election Day

Ava DuVernay Declares 'War' at Black Lives Matter Event Before Election Day

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

50 Cent Believes Denise Bidot Is 'Dumped' by Lil Wayne Amid Breakup Reports

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her

Lana Del Rey Pushes Fan Who Accused Her of Voting for Donald Trump to 'Unstan' Her