Rebel Wilson Details 'Massive Incident' During Impromptu Photo Shoot in Mexico
The 'Pitch Perfect' actress recounts the incident, which took place at the beach when she and her friends wanted to have a photo shoot during their Mexican getaway, in a new Instagram video.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Rebel Wilson has been left battered and bruised after she was hurled into a rock by a big wave during an impromptu beach photoshoot.

The "Pitch Perfect" star was enjoying her last day on vacation in Mexico on Friday, November 6 when she and her friends headed to the water to take some final pictures.

However, things started to go awry when her friend Nicole dropped her handbag and Rebel attempted to rescue it - only to get caught in a wave and be slammed into a rock.

The Australian funnywoman, who has been showing off her slimmed down figure in recent weeks, took to her Instagram Story timeline to detail the "massive incident", explaining, "We're here in Mexico and we were taking hot photos out at the beach."

"Unfortunately while we were doing that, Nicole's handbag washed into the ocean. It had her passport in it, which she's currently drying. Then I'm like, 'I'll get it!' because we gotta fly today. And then I got pretty banged up."

The camera then panned down to an ice pack she was holding against her chest, as she showed off other injuries on her leg.

"Basically my left boob took most of the impact and it's going to be very swollen and bruised," Rebel shared, "and I was scraped down my stomach when I hit into the rock."

"So guys, warning, when you're taking hot photos just be careful because the waves can get you," she jokingly added. "Be ocean safe...".

"Don't let your health and safety get destroyed because honestly, my boob is already big and it's going to be very swollen after this."

