 
 

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Sabrina Parr made public their breakup on Instagram Stories earlier this week, saying, 'This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.'

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom's ex-fiance Sabrina Parr has a message for fellow women out there. The personal trainer, who announced on November 4 that she split from the basketball player after being engaged for a year, takes to her Instagram account to tell women that they should never "undervalue" themselves.

"Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth!" so Sabrina wrote on November 5 alongside a selfie of her inside a car. "But don't you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are! You KNOW what you're made of! You KNOW what you're capable of!"

She went on saying, "Deep in your gut, you know exactly what you want and what you deserve. Make whatever adjustments you need to make until you get that! And remember, NOTHING is more valuable than your peace!"

Sabrina made public their breakup on Instagram Stories earlier this week. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," the life coach wrote to her Instagram followers. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

She went on saying, "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved." While she didn't give details about what exactly things that the basketball athlete had to work through, some people seemingly thought that he might be relapsing considering his history of drug abuse.

Lamar and Sabrina began dating in August 2019 before the former Los Angeles Lakers player popped the question to Sabrina on November 11 of the same year. They held their engagement party on Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, Sabrina's home state as they planned to get married on November 11, 2021.

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Lamar Odom's Ex Liza Morales Accuses Him of Being Deadbeat Dad

Lamar Odom's Daughter Destiny Supports Him and Sabrina Parr at Engagement Party

Lamar Odom Picks A Late 2021 Date for His Wedding to Sabrina Parr

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election
DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Marshmello's Expensive Truck Crashes in High-Speed Police Chase After Being Stolen

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Erica Mena Splits From Safaree Samuels? He Tags Their House as 'Divorce Court'

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Rapper and Influencer Brax Dead at 21 'in Sacred Form'

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Break Up After Being Engaged for a Year

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

TikTok Star Zoe Laverne Regrets Kissing 13-Year-Old Fellow TikToker

Ava DuVernay Declares 'War' at Black Lives Matter Event Before Election Day

