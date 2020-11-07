 
 

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

The Spice Girls member asks a judge to be more lenient, citing financial difficulties as she is ordered to pay her former husband Stephen Belafonte half a million dollars following their bitter divorce.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mel B has reportedly claimed she'll go bankrupt if ordered to pay $500,000 (£380,520) to her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls star was ordered by a Los Angeles judge to cover $400,000 (£304,416) in legal fees and $100,000 (£76,104) in accounting fees for her ex following their 2017 divorce, but she has apparently requested Judge Mark Juhas slash the funds due to her own financial difficulties.

According to MailOnline, Mel told the L.A. Superior Court in a written declaration, "I will effectively be insolvent and will in all likelihood have to file for bankruptcy."

"I simply do not have the ability to pay such an exorbitant sum," she added, with the star apparently claiming she's been unable to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the news Mel has reportedly asked Eddie Murphy for an increase on the $26,000 (£21,000) per-month support he pays for their daughter Angel, 13.

She shares her eldest daughter Phoenix, 21, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, and daughter Madison, 9, with Belafonte.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte, who worked as her manager during their marriage, split in 2016 after eight years of marriage. She accused him of "emotional and physical abuse" and filed for divorce the following year.

The former couple originally agreed to share custody of their daughter, but Stephen filed a legal motion earlier this year to seek full legal and physical custody of the girl.

He claimed to be young Madison's sole caregiver, taking care of her for much of 2018 and 2019 in Los Angeles, where the family had been based before their split, while Mel B spent the majority of her time back in her native U.K.

