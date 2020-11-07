 
 

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

The Bad Boy founder invites his celebrity friends like Mary J. Blige, Nas, and French Montana to Turks and Caicos for a massive party as he rings in his 51st birthday.

AceShowbiz - Sean "Diddy" Combs threw an epic bash to celebrate turning 51 on Wednesday (04Nov20) in Turks and Caicos.

The star was joined by famous pals including Mary J. Blige, Nas, French Montana, DJ Ruckus, and Draya Michele for the bash, as they partied poolside with DJ M.O.S. providing the entertainment - a playlist of tracks by longtime Diddy pal and protegee Lil' Kim, reported the New York Post's Page Six column.

Sources revealed guests' cups were kept filled with cocktails made from Diddy's DeLeon tequila and Ciroc vodka brands, and there was also an extravagant fireworks display in his honour.

Diddy posted videos of himself dancing around a fire pit with Nas, Blige and his sons, Justin and Christian - who also performed - on his Instagram page.

His bash comes just days after Kim Kardashian came under fire for flying out friends and family to a private island for her 40th birthday, with fans and cultural critics alleging the display was in poor taste during the pandemic.

Kim was also slammed for her tone deaf post. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she wrote.

Sister Khloe Kardashian came to her defense. "This year is a frustrating year - I get it," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "So many people (on the island) said that we were their first party of guests that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe."

