Stephen Colbert Chokes Up as He Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Poison U.S. Democracy

Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Stephen Colbert blasted Donald Trump following his speech about voting fraud and attempts to "steal" the election.

The U.S. late night host slammed the president during his impassioned monologue on Thursday (06Nov20), noting that he was "dressed for a funeral" and was heartbroken by Trump's remarks.

"We're taping this just a little while after Donald Trump walked into the White House briefing room actually and tried to poison American democracy," Colbert said, dressed in all black. "Around seven o'clock the president came out into the briefing room and lied for 15 minutes, just nonsensical stuff about illegal vote dumps and corrupt election officials and secret Democratic counting cabals... And if you didn't know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided you all the proof you will ever need."

Colbert went on to admit he predicted this behaviour from the president, admitting, "We all knew he would do this. What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much. I didn't expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House ‒ our House, not his - that is devastating."

"This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn't want him to get Covid - certainly why I wanted him to survive. Because he is the President of the United States. That office means something and that office should have some shred of decency."

Colbert went on to accuse Trump of leaving a "stain" on the Oval Office - "and not just from his butt bronzer" - before calling on Republicans to reject the POTUS' accusations.

"Right now something unpredictable needs to happen. Republicans have to speak up. All of them," the host said. "You only survived this up til now because a lot of voters didn't want to believe everything that was obvious to so many of us: that Donald Trump is a fascist. And when it comes to democracy versus fascism, I'm sorry, there are not fine people on both sides so you need to choose Donald Trump or the American people. This is the time to get off the Donald Trump train."