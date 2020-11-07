Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

CBS Celebrity

The Osbourne matriarch insists all drug dealers should be beheaded as she launches into angry rant after the state of Oregon decriminalized the possession of Class A drugs.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne had claimed drug dealers should be "beheaded" in a fiery rant.

Speaking on her U.S. TV show "The Talk", Sharon, whose husband Ozzy has a documented history with drugs and alcohol, spoke out after the state of Oregon decriminalised the possession of Class A drugs.

"If you're a dealer, off with your head," she insisted, before offering a more emphatic response to those struggling with addiction.

"They should not be put in prison. They should be put in rehab for however long it takes," explains the music manager and TV personality. "You've got to give people a chance to get clean and sober."

Black Sabbath star Ozzy famously attempted to kill his wife during a drug-fuelled rage back in 1989, after which he woke up in Amersham jail in Buckinghamshire, England with limited recollection of the events that had transpired.

He was informed by a policeman that he had been arrested for attempted murder and was subsequently sent to treatment for six months. The couple worked out their relationship and have been together for 38 years.

Ozzy Osbourne, with the help of his wife Sharon, is now working on a biopic about his life and career. "It's not like any other story," Sharon said. "It's not like, 'rock & roll, crazy, and now I'm a granddad!' It's so much more than that."

The project will be R-rated, unlike "Bohemian Rhapsody" which chronicled the lives of Freddie Mercury and his Queen bandmates.

"I get why they did that, because it was for a younger generation," she said. "It was squeaky clean... and it turned a whole generation onto Queen's music that had never heard (it) before. So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don’t think it was a great movie... It was made 'nice' and that's what made it a (Christian TV network) Hallmark movie."

"Our film will be a lot more real," Sharon added. "We don't want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We're not making it for kids. It's an adult movie for adults."