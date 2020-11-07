 
 

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer
NBC
TV

The co-anchor of NBC's breakfast show announces he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will take a timeout from his TV duty to focus on his medical treatment.

  • Nov 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Popular U.S. weatherman Al Roker is battling prostate cancer.

The "Today" show star opened up on his diagnosis on Friday's (06Nov20) instalment of the show, confirming that, "after a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it's a good news-bad news kind of thing."

"The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it's a little aggressive so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," the 66-year-old explained.

After doctors noticed he had a high prostate-specific antigen level during a physical on 29 September, Roker underwent an MRI scan and then a biopsy, which confirmed his diagnosis.

  See also...

The NBC News co-host will have his prostate removed and said he hopes to return to the programme in two weeks, adding, "I don't want people thinking, 'Poor Al' because I'm going to be OK.' "

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts who works for ABC, also issued a statement on Twitter following his announcement, "As many of you now know my hubby is battling prostate cancer. We are prayerful and hopeful he will be fine. Thanks for all the kind words, prayers and positivity."

He responded, "Thanks, sweetheart. Love you."

He later added, "I want to thank everyone sending all the good thoughts, wishes and prayers our way. Looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of weeks."

You can share this post!

Actor Geoffrey Palmer Dies at 93

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs
Related Posts
'Today' Contributor Jill Martin Blames Coronavirus for Split From Fiance Erik Brooks

'Today' Contributor Jill Martin Blames Coronavirus for Split From Fiance Erik Brooks

Matt Lauer Is Excluded From 'Today' 25th Anniversary Celebration Video

Matt Lauer Is Excluded From 'Today' 25th Anniversary Celebration Video

Justin Long Apologetic Over Curse Word Slip During Live TV Interview

Justin Long Apologetic Over Curse Word Slip During Live TV Interview

Jenna Bush Hager Is Kathie Lee Gifford's 'Today' Replacement, Hoda Kotb Reportedly Upset

Jenna Bush Hager Is Kathie Lee Gifford's 'Today' Replacement, Hoda Kotb Reportedly Upset

Most Read
'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Details 'Super Awkward' Reunion Filming With Kailyn Lowry
TV

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Details 'Super Awkward' Reunion Filming With Kailyn Lowry

'The Walking Dead': Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Wife Hilarie Burton Cast as His Onscreen Wife

'The Walking Dead': Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Wife Hilarie Burton Cast as His Onscreen Wife

Ruth Wilson Left 'The Affair' Because She 'Didn't Feel Safe' on Set

Ruth Wilson Left 'The Affair' Because She 'Didn't Feel Safe' on Set

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Squiggly Monster Is Unmasked as Famous Comedian

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Squiggly Monster Is Unmasked as Famous Comedian

John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer