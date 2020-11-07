 
 

Kim Kardashian 'Driven Up the Wall' by Four Kids as Kanye Enters Quarantine Due to Covid-19 Scares

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is struggling to cope with her four young children as she has no help when husband Kanye is self-isolating due to coronavirus scares.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian confessed to being "driven up the wall" by her four kids during lockdown.

The reality TV star shared her struggle to cope with her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in lockdown without any help during Thursday (05Nov20) night's dramatic episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

When her husband Kanye West was struck down with coronavirus earlier this year, Kim found herself stuck at home with her kids, aged seven and under, and solely responsible for homeschooling and housework as they were forced into quarantine.

"I'm so used to working a lot and being away from the kids," Kim explained. "I love spending this much time with them, but it's just such a change... My kids are driving me so up the wall, I literally don't know what to do."

She continued, "Today they all were crying and everyone's antagonising each other. They want to be up my a*shole. I was just like, 'Okay guys, I'm gonna cut myself in fours,' and then Saint starts crying, 'You're gonna bleed! And you're gonna die and you're not gonna be here with me,' and I'm just like, 'You guys, I'm actually gonna die if you don't leave me alone.' I did. And then North is like, 'You hate me!' and she's falling on the floor, and I was just like... I couldn't take it today."

After 14 days in quarantine, Kim called up her mum Kris Jenner and asked her to come over, with the mother-of-six admitting of her second child, "You know, Kim is Superwoman. But this is a truly stressful, serious, unprecedented, confusing time for everyone."

"I literally hear Chicago crying in the other room and I don't care," added Kim. "I am literally feeling like an awful mom, just like letting her cry in the other room and figuring it out. Just like, I can't."

When Kanye eventually tested negative for coronavirus, he took his four kids to his Wyoming ranch for five days to give Kim a rest, with the KKW Beauty mogul sharing, "They are so excited to go to Wyoming. And I am even more excited for them to go!"

