Kanye West's Alleged HIV+ Transgender Ghostwriter Threatens to Expose Him

Mykki Blanco, who claims to have written Yeezy's part in Teyana Taylor's song 'Hurry', is dropping an ultimatum to the 'Follow God' rapper after he reportedly skipped out on his payment.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - One of Kanye West's ghostwriters is allegedly ready to go for a public war with the rapper. Mykki Blanco, an HIV positive transgender, is threatening to expose the GOOD Music founder after an alleged financial dispute.

While the Atlanta-born star has admitted to using ghostwriters in the past, a ghostwriter should remain a secret, hence the term "ghostwriter." However, according to MTO News, Mykki has launched an ultimatum that he's going to come forward and tell the world that she's been writing Kanye's music because he skipped out on one of his payments.

Back in July, Mykki made a claim that she wrote Ye's rap part in Teyana Taylor's song "Hurry". The songwriter, who is also a rapper, performance artist, poet and activist for HIV and LGBT issues, tweeted at the time, "I wrote on and co-produced this track as well as writing the verse that Kanye literally raps on 'Hurry'."

"Is that a big accomplishment to write for other artists no," she added, expressing her displease. Noting that she meant no disrespect to Teyana, the ghostwriter claimed, "The reason I have gone public with this is not to bad mouth @teyanataylor."

Kanye's past ghostwriters included some hip-hop stars who have placed their own names in the music industry, including Drake, Travis Scott (II), Lupe Fiasco and Jay-Z.

Should the ghostwriter's allegation be true, it's another problem that Kanye will be dealing with after he's sued by workers at his live opera show who allege he didn't pay their wages. The 43-year-old rapper is accused of owing staff "unpaid wages" and of "failing to pay minimum wage and overtime," with a lawsuit demanding $1 million in compensation.

The suit states that the "Gold Digger" hitmaker "failed to properly compensate" dozens of employees, including a number of performers from his show. "Defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all," the documents read.

