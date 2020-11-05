 
 

DaBaby Has Important Message After Brother's Reported Suicide

DaBaby Has Important Message After Brother's Reported Suicide
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rockstar' rapper urges his fans to check on their loved ones today as he is mourning the death of his brother Glenn Johnson, who reportedly took his own life with gunshot.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has come with an important message to his fans amid his grief due to his brother's death. The rapper, who is mourning the loss of his brother from reported suicide, urged his followers to reach out to their family members and friends.

On Wednesday, November 4, the Cleveland-born artist posted a new video on Instagram Stories. "Good morning. Check on your people," he said in the clip, looking glum. He reminded his followers, "Somebody probably wants you to call them and say, 'Wassup, are you straight?' Do that."

The "Rockstar" hitmaker repeated the message in a caption written over the video which read, "Check on ya ppl for me."

DaBaby's brother Glenn Johnson passed away on Tuesday, November 3 reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. WSOCTV reported that Glenn was found dead in a parking lot on Berkeley Place Drive off Mallard Creek Church Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  See also...

Earlier in the day, Glenn posted a video in which he claimed that he had been wronged in the past. He was visibly upset and crying, while holding a firearm in a car in the video. He reportedly shot himself in the head around 4 P.M. local time and died not long after posting the said clip. He is said to have left behind three daughters and a son.

Police are currently investigating circumstances surrounding his death.

Following news of his brother's passing, DaBaby paid tribute to his late brother on his Instagram profile. "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER [a black heart emoji]," read a description on his page.

He also posted lyrics from his song "Intro", in which he gives insights into his brother's struggles. "My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family. Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n***a," read the lyrics posted on the rapper's Instagram Stories on late Tuesday. He added below it, "I would've gave up all I had to see you happy n***a."

DaBaby's Tweet

DaBaby expressed grief over his brother's death.

Clearly still struggling to cope with the loss, DaBaby later took to Twitter to express his feelings by simply posting a broken heart emoji.

You can share this post!

Tori Spelling Hails Brian Austin Green Best Parent She Knows Post-Shade

Lori Loughlin Already a 'Wreck' After First Few Days in Prison
Related Posts
DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Assures He Wasn't in Vicinity After His Video Shoot Ended in Gunfire

DaBaby Assures He Wasn't in Vicinity After His Video Shoot Ended in Gunfire

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial